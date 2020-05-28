LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Acknowledging that much could change, the Kentucky State Fair Board on Thursday approved a proposal for holding a state fair in August with smaller crowds, mask requirements for some fair-goers and reduced hours.
The plan now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear's administration for its review and a decision fair officials hope will come in mid-June.
Fair Board chairman Dr. Mark Lynn repeatedly cautioned during a virtual board meeting that the proposal is subject to revisions and is simply a range of ideas on how to host a fair during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Nothing is approved from the state. Nothing has confirmation from the state," Lynn said. "These are ideas only that we are trying to put forward with the best knowledge we have on what's happening today."
The fair board has not provided a complete version of the plan. But among the highlights presented Thursday, a possible fair could have wider and one-way aisles; added hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations; reduced hours; mask and glove requirements for fair staff, vendors, judges and livestock participants; and most events outside.
In addition, the number of people would be limited in Broadbent Arena and barns at the fairgrounds. No spectators -- just trainers and media -- would be let into Freedom Hall's upper concourse for the World's Championship Horse Show.
The fair would start at 2 p.m., under the proposal, with food vendors opening at noon.
Plans also call for frequent sanitizing of midway rides and apply social distancing requirements to lines. Outdoor concerts would have spread-out seating, with six-foot aisles.
Joe Goggin, chair of the fair board's state fair committee, called it a "very workable plan. It is obviously a condensed, scaled-down version of the fair, but it is one that is manageable."
The fair board also eliminated a rule for a possible fair that requires animals in livestock exhibitions to first participate in a previous show; many of those were cancelled.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, a fair board member, said the proposal is "reasonable and responsible."
"I am optimistic the Fair Board will be able to enter into a meaningful back and forth with Governor Beshear and his Administration as soon as possible," Quarles said in a statement. "I believe that if Kentucky can pull off a modified Derby, we can pull off a modified State Fair."
The fair is scheduled for the Kentucky Exposition Center from August 20-30.
This story may be updated.
