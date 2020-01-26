LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It is less than a week away from this year's Fight for Air Climb event, where people will climb the stairs to the top of the PNC Tower to raise awareness and money for lung health. One of this year's participants said his reason for climbing is very personal because his dad has battled lung cancer more than once.
Carter Martin Senior's laugh and outlook on life is contagious.
"What is there to be sad about," Martin Sr. asked."You're living."
The Louisville father and grandfather of more than a dozen kids has not let a few bumps in the road slow him down.
"I got a whole lot to live for because I love playing with my grand kids," Martin Sr. said.
For six years now, he has been walking around with an oxygen tank that he got shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer.
"I just told the doc okay what are we going to do," Martin Sr. said.
Since 2014, Carter Martin Sr. has fought lung cancer three separate times.
He is thankful to report, at this time, he is cancer free.
"Oh it feels great to be that," Martin Sr. said.
Even with his positivity, his son Carter Martin Jr. recognizes the impact lung cancer has had on is family.
"We used to be pretty active, like me and my dad with bowling and things like that," Martin Jr. said. "You know that kind of slowed us down with that."
After his father's diagnosis, a co-worker asked him to join their company's Fight for Air Climb team. People climb 38 floors and 768 stairs up the PNC Tower in downtown Louisville to draw attention to lung disease.
"For awhile there I kind of said no I [wasn't] going to do it. That's a lot of stairs to climb," Martin Jr. said.
Seeing what his father has gone through and has accomplished gave him a change of heart. Before he knew it, he was taking his first step up.
2020 will now mark Martin Jr's fourth year to participate in the Fight for Air Climb. His reason to climb is even stronger after his good friend and pastor was diagnosed with a lung disease. Thankfully, he received a double lung transplant that saved his life.
"Thinking about my dad and my friend gives me the drive to do it," Martin Jr. said.
"I admire him. I really do," his father said.
Carter Martin Sr. said he thanks everyone who has joined the cause and with his breath gives this advice.
"Solve the things that you can solve and pray about the ones you have nothing you can do with," Martin Sr. said.
The "Fight for Air Climb" will take place Saturday February 1st at 8 a.m.