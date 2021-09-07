LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is on the lookout for a woman last seen Monday near Algonquin Park.
Police say Latoria Fischer, 46, left her home in the 1600 block of Cypress Street on Monday, Sept. 6 and hasn't returned.
Fischer has a medical condition and requires medication, which she doesn't have, according to police.
Police said Fischer is five feet, five inches tall and 240 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Her family "fears for her safety" and police are asking anyone with information, or anyone who believes they've seen Fischer, to call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
