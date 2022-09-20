LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect is in custody after police on campus at Indiana University in Bloomington warned the public about an armed man in a storm drain.
The IUPD in Bloomington posted on social media about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday that a man with a weapon entered a storm drain near 1st and Walnut streets.
IUB Final Update: The suspect is in custody. Resume normal operations. Franklin Hall will remain closed until Wednesday 9/21.— IUPD-Bloomington (@IUPD_Btown) September 20, 2022
Police said they made contact with the suspect underground in the storm sewer in the area of Kirkwood Avenue.
Around 1:45 p.m., everyone in Franklin Hall was asked to evacuate the building only through the southwest door. Classes at Franklin Hall were also canceled until Wednesday.
IUPD-Bloomington said officers were searching the underground sewer system. The university said campus police were near Dunn Meadow at Indiana Avenue near the drain exit.
Police noted that no shots were ever fired.
Just before 3 p.m., police used "loud bangs" south of 3rd Street in the area of 1st and Walnut streets to try to get the suspect out of the sewers.
