LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One person has died as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 southbound Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Officials with Metrosafe say reports of the crash came in around 4:00 a.m.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said a man was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes when he collided head-on with two cars near Arthur Street.
A woman in her early 20s in the first car that was hit was taken to the hospital where she died.
The man driving the wrong way was also taken to the hospital in critical condition. The third driver was not hurt.
All lanes on I-65 south were cleared by 9:00 a.m. after being blocked off for five hours.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.