LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed and another injured in a crash on Outer Loop Wednesday evening.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to the reported crash on Outer Loop at Briarcliff Road around 5:30 p.m.
According to police, a vehicle was traveling westbound on the Outer Loop and crossed into the eastbound lanes for an unknown reason. It crashed into a mini-van head-on.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the minivan was taken to UofL Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
