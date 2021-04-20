LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed, and three others were injured in a crash Tuesday near Valley Station.
According to Louisville Metro Police, a vehicle hit a passenger truck head-on around 7 p.m. near Third Street Road and Olde English Station Court.
The driver of the vehicle going the wrong way died at the scene.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said two adults and a juvenile in the truck were transported to hospitals for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Both lanes of Old English Station Court were closed while officers investigated the crash.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.