LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a building in Old Louisville caught fire early Saturday morning.
Crews responded to a reported structure fire around 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Woodbine Street. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke on the second floor of the building.
Some people inside the building had already evacuated, but crews helped assist others out. Firefighters later found one person dead where the main body of the fire was.
No one else was injured.
ON THE SCENE: Multiple Fire and Rescue teams, including Louisville Metro Arson, are responding to reports of an apartment fire in the 200 block of Woodbine. The area between S Floyd and S Brook is blocked off at the moment. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/cCECwgZNYU— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) January 16, 2021
There is heavy smoke damage throughout the building, officials said, and a nearby building also sustained substantial damage.
Louisville Metro Arson is investigating the fire.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.