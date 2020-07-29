LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed in a shooting in the Shelby Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
At about 4:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers found a male, age unknown, who had been shot in the 700 block of East Kentucky Street, which is near Shelby Park and borders the Smoketown neighborhood.
The victim was taken to University Hospital with what police initially described as injuries that were not life threatening. However, the victim "took a turn for the worse" and died at the hospital, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a news release.
Mitchell said police have no suspects.
Police asked that anyone with information about the incident call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line, 574-LMPD.
This story may be updated.
