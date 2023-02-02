LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in custody after a standoff with Louisville Metro Police at an apartment complex in Pleasure Ridge Park.
LMPD and a tactical unit were called to the apartment on Julie Kay's Way and Terry Road on Thursday morning. LMPD said on social media about 1:20 p.m. that the standoff had ended.
No one was hurt, and earlier reports of a shooting were unfounded, said LMPD Third Division commander Maj. Corey Robinson.
LMPD asked nearby Conway Middle School to keep students inside and resume normal school activities. The school was not on a lockdown, Robinson said.
At our request, students at Conway middle have been asked to stay inside the school and resume normal school activities.— LMPD (@LMPD) February 2, 2023
Officers responded to an initial report of a shooting before 10 a.m., but found no victim.
However, witnesses told police a resident threatened neighbors with knives. That man is the person police believed to be alone in an apartment and will face criminal charges that could include menacing, Robinson said.
A police tactical vehicle and several officers were parked at the entrance to an apartment building with other officers blocking nearby streets Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.