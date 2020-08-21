LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was killed and another was injured in a Friday evening shooting in Elizabethtown, police said.
Officers found two men with "visible gunshot wounds" at about 6:30 p.m. at Plum Creek Court and Northridge Drive, not far from Ring Road, according to a news release from Elizabethtown Police Department.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
A third man, whom police believe was involved in the shooting, left before officers arrived, but was apprehended by the Radcliff Police Department and was being questioned.
"This investigation is very dynamic and will be lengthy," said Chris Denham, EPD public affairs officer.
