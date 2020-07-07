LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A July 4 house fire in Carroll County killed a woman and injured another.
Constance Beal, 45, died after a fire broke out at a home on Fishing Lane in Ghent around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
Ghent County firefighters extinguished the flames and found Beal dead inside the home.
Authorities said two other people were inside the home. Peggy O'Neil, 74, was taken by helicopter to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Jerry Beckham escaped without injuries.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, though authorities said they do not suspect foul play.
