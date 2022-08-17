LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car crash in the Taylor Berry neighborhood late Tuesday night killed one female and left a male with "life-threatening" injuries, Louisville Metro Police said Wednesday.
Police believe a vehicle with two people inside was "traveling westbound on Central Avenue at a high rate of speed" when the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m.
LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said as the vehicle entered the intersection of Central Avenue and 7th Street Road, it lost control and hit a utility pole. The impact of the crash forced the vehicle to spin out of control and end up a short distance away, Ellis said.
A female passenger, age unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene. A male, age also unknown, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the accident.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.