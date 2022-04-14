LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We're less than a month away from the Kentucky Derby, and that means it's back: your chance to win $1 million swinging the golf club.
The Stock Yards Bank Kentucky Derby Festival Hole-in-One golf challenge kicked off Thursday with many competitors at Seneca Golf Course. The contest will take place through most of the month of April at the course's driving range off of Pee Wee Reese Road.
It costs $1 per shot, and the 10 closest to the hole each day will advance to the semifinals.
"Out of that group, those 80 golfers, we'll whittle that down to about 50 golfers on the second Sunday," said Bob Hecht with Stock Yards Bank. "And those 50 go to the championship the following Tuesday."
It runs from 10 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. but is closed for Easter and Thunder Over Louisville.
