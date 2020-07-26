LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead and another is in serious condition following an accident that occurred on Interstate 65 north on the Lincoln Bridge, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman.
Police believe the vehicle in the accident struck a concrete wall and then a pole before coming to a stop at the end of the ramp from Interstate 64 west to I-65 north.
The driver, a 41-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was transported to the hospital in "serious yet stable condition," according to a news release from LMPD.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash, which occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m.
The ramps from Interstate 71 and Interstate 64 onto the bridge remain blocked, along with the right lane of I-65 northbound.
As of 9:30 p.m., officials expected the lanes to be blocked for a few hours.
