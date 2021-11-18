LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Elizabethtown man died and four other people were injured after a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the 2400 block of Ring Road.
Shortly after 7 a.m., Elizabethtown Police responded to the collision. According to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham, a preliminary investigation indicated a Toyota passenger car driven by Devyn Vittitow, 29, attempted to make a left turn from the parking lot of a convenience store to go eastbound on Ring Road.
His vehicle then crossed into the path of a westbound SUV and was hit when making the turn.
According to Denham, Vittitow was pronounced dead at the scene, and all three adult passengers in his vehicle were injured and transported for medical care.
The driver of the SUV was an adult female and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was also transported for medical treatment.
