LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one person is dead after a shooting in west Louisville on Thursday.
It happened around 11:30 p.m., near the intersection of South 35th Street and West Broadway. That's where officers say they found a victim described as a man in his early-to-mid 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is now handling the case.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.