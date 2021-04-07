LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed when a vehicle lost control Wednesday morning in the northbound lanes of Interstate 265 near Taylorsville Road.
Louisville Metro Police say in a release that the driver of an SUV lost control, veered left and hit a traffic barrier just after 8:30 a.m. The SUV went back into the northbound lanes of I-265 and hit a work van.
The driver of the SUV died at the scene. The driver of the van was taken to University Hospital by ambulance with injuries police say are not life-threatening.
The northbound lanes of I-265 were closed several for the investigation, causing major delays. The interstate reopened around 11:30 a.m.
The Louisville Metro Police Traffic Unit is investigating.
