LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews with the Louisville Fire Department rescued a person in a burning home early Thursday.
Firefighters were sent to the 2700 block of Howard Street, which off South 22nd Street in west Louisville, around 9 a.m. after "several reports of a fire in a vacant structure," according to a news release from Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper.
When fire crews arrived about two minutes later they encountered heavy smoke and fire. Firefighters entered the home and searched it. During the search, they were able to "locate and remove one adult occupant."
That person was taken to the hospital by EMS.
As crews fought the flames inside, "outside crews deployed exposure lines to protect neighboring property," Cooper said in a statement.
It took 30 firefighters approximately 12 minutes to bring the fire under control.
No injuries were reported to firefighters, but the home received "significant damage." Neighboring property was not damaged.
Arson investigators are working to determine the cause.
