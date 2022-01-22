LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a fire in Okolona on Saturday afternoon.
Okolona Fire Department responded to fire on the third floor of an apartment in the 4200 block of Trio Avenue. That's not far from Preston Highway.
Firefighters rescued a victim, who was found on the floor, of the apartment.
Jason Tobbe, Battalion Chief with Okolona Fire Department, said the victim is at University of Louisville Hospital in "critical care."
Eight fire trucks and 30 firefighters responded to the incident, according to Tobbe. It's being investigated as an accidental fire.
"The damage was contained to the bedroom, a little bit of smoke damage to the overall apartment," Tobbe said. "A small amount of water damage in the hallway."
