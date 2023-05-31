LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hospitalized after being shot Wednesday afternoon inside Mall St. Matthews.
St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said police were called to the mall around 3:45 p.m. on a report of an active shooter at the mall. Once on scene, police determined there was no "active aggressor" but an altercation between two groups of people that ended with one person being shot in the arm. Wilkerson said that person was transported to University of Louisville Hospital. Their condition is unknown.
MORE TAPE | Police just walked by taping off a larger section by the Dillards at Mall St. Mathews. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/WFB2sTNDzS— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) May 31, 2023
Louisville Metro Police — which is helping St. Matthews officers with the investigation — asked the public to stay away from Mall St. Matthews amid an investigation into a shooting that sent a person to the hospital.
Police are still searching for the parties involved and have made no arrests. Wilkerson said it happened inside the mall near the Lids store.
All individuals involved fled the scene near the area of El Nopal, and police don't believe any of them are still inside the mall, however in an "abundance of caution," Wilkerson said, SWAT teams from LMPD and St. Matthews Police are searching the mall for anyone involved.
The police chief called the shooting a "totally isolated situation" that "unfortunately" took place "inside the mall where others were."
The public is still being asked to stay away from the mall as the investigation continues.
Wilkerson said stores inside the mall shut down during the investigation, but it's unclear if the mall will reopen Wednesday evening.
WDRB News has crews at the scene. This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.