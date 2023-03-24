LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood on Thursday night.
LMPD responded around 11 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court in the Parkway Place apartments, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's where officers found an adult male had been shot.
He was transported to University Hospital and is expected to survive.
LMPD Second Division is leading the investigation, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous Crime Tip line at 502-LMPD (5673) or the online Crime Tip portal by clicking here.
