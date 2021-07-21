LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Wednesday night, where one of them later died.
Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the reported shooting in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue, which is not far from South 41st Street and West Market Street, around 8:50 p.m.
On scene, officers found a 16-year-old female and a 15-year-old male who had been shot, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Both of the teens were rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where the female, whose name is unknown, later died from her injuries, Mitchell said.
Police believe the other teen has injuries that are not life-threatening. LMPD did not have any suspects as of Wednesday night.
