LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A young girl is still on the road to recovery months after her mother was killed and she was shot in the head.
Last December, Sherry Ancrum received a devastating phone call from a family member.
"It all started Dec. 5," she said. "She was like, 'Sherry, I think something happened to Molly'... because that's what we called Fa'Quansa. We called her Molly."
Ancrum was in Lexington but rushed to Louisville.
"By the time I made it here to Louisville, I had lost Molly," she said.
Louisville Metro Police said Sherry's daughter, Fa'Quansa Ancrum, 30, and her 5-month-old granddaughter, Ocean Robertson, were in a car that was hit by several bullets on West Oak Street.
"The car had just been shot up like 32 rounds or 23 rounds, one or the other, and Molly and Ocean were the only two that got hit," Ancrum said.
Fa'Quansa Ancrum was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, and an LMPD officer discovered Ocean still fighting for her life.
"There was an EMS there, but they were attending to Molly," Ancrum said. "He heard someone say, 'This baby has been shot,' and he ran over there and grabbed her. She was just giving them a slight moan."
That's when two LMPD officers put Ocean in a police cruiser and rushed her to the hospital. Ancrum believes the officers saved the child's life.
"One was the driver, and one did the CPR," she said. "That's what helped her."
Several months and two painful surgeries later, Ancrum said Ocean just celebrated her first birthday but still has a long road ahead.
"She looks good on the outside, but inside, you know?" Ancrum said. "At five months, you take a bullet to the head, come on, now."
Ancrum said Ocean still can't crawl or hold a bottle and requires 24-hour care.
"She goes to physical therapy, OP therapy, speech therapy," she said. "She goes to this like three times out of the week and just so much that I have to do with her."
Right now, the case is still unsolved, but Ancrum hopes someone who sees this story can help change that.
"Everybody is on social media," she said. "Message me, tell me something, make a fake page if you have to ... if there's something you want me to know about what happened on Dec. 5."
Right now, Ancrum is raising all five of her daughter's children, but still grieving.
"I just don't think no parent should have to bury their child," she said. "I'm hurt. I'm really hurt."
Ancrum had to leave her full-time job to care for Ocean. That's why the GameChangers Organization set up a GoFundMe account to help with Ocean's recovery. To find the page, click here.
If you have any information about the shooting, you can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
