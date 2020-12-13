LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was fatally shot Dec. 5 in Louisville's California neighborhood.
Fa'Quansa Sha'Georgia Ancrum, 30, of Lexington, Kentucky, died of multiple gunshot wounds around 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at University of Louisville Hospital, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said in a news release Sunday.
Around 1:15 p.m. Dec. 5, Louisville Metro Police officers found Sha'Georgia Ancrum shot in a vehicle near the intersection of West Oak and Dr. W. J. Hodge streets, police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. A child, who had also been shot, was in the vehicle with Sha'Georgia Ancrum, according to authorities.
The child, whose age is unknown, was also taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. LMPD has not yet responded to WDRB News' request for an update on the child.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shootings. It was unknown as of Sunday night police had any suspects in the case.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.