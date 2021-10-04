LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 1-year-old boy is in stable condition after being found in a pool by police in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the department, police responded to the 1400 block of Cunningham Court, near Russell Lee Park, around 6:30 p.m. and found a child in a "residential pool."
The boy was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in critical condition, but Ruoff said the child's condition was later upgraded to stable.
LMPD's Second Division is investigating the incident.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.