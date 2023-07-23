LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory honored a special guest who has a century of memories on Sunday.
Paul Jones, a 100-year-old veteran of World War II, visited the museum in downtown Louisville for a behind-the-scenes tour. Jones played baseball in Corbin, Kentucky before he was drafted into the military.
Jones trained with Baseball Hall of Famer Ted Williams and the two became friends. Jones said Williams, who is known as one of baseball's greatest hitters, could fly a plane as well as he could play baseball.
"I followed Ted all the way in his career and I was in aww when I got him as my instructor at Pensacola," Jones said. "He played baseball for the Pensacola Naval Air Station, he was my instructor."
Jones received a personalized Louisville Slugger bat during the trip.
Jones said he stays active by walking a couple miles a day on his treadmill and enjoys going to Cincinnati Reds baseball games.
