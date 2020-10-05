LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas.
At least if you go by the music on the radio. Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, 106.9 Play began playing Christmas music.
WVEZ, "promises to play only modern and classic Christmas and holiday-themed songs from now through Christmas night," the station said in a news release.
The announcement was made over the air by morning show hosts Jesse and MJ.
"With 2020 being such a negative year in a lot of ways, we wanted to give the city of Louisville something positive," operations manager Cagle said in a statement. "As Louisville's original Christmas Music Station, we felt it was our duty to start the Christmas season early and give our listeners an early Christmas present. We aren't rushing the season...we are rushing the end of 2020!"
The adult contemporary station normally features
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.