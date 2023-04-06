LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 11-year-old boy died in an ATV accident near Brandenburg.
Saint Edward School in Jeffersontown posted on Facebook that Jace Kullman died Monday.
J'town police said Kullman was one of the department's DARE students. According to his obituary, he was known for his joy and happiness, his witty humor and contagious laugh.
Kullman wanted to be an exotic animal veterinarian. A celebration of life is being held Thursday evening.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to provide support and can be found here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.