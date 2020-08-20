LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's "Doodle for Google" winner needs a hand from the commonwealth as she prepares to take on finalists from around the country.
According to a report by LEX 18, Greta Ivy is an 11-year-old student at Seton Catholic School in Lexington who emerged as Kentucky's finalist in the statewide contest for students, K-12.
The theme for this year's competition was "kindness." Students were also asked to write a summary of what inspired their drawing.
"I chose kindness bus for my Google design because in Lexington, the Catholic Action Center, our homeless center, has a Compassionate Caravan," Greta wrote in her summary. "The caravan is a bus that goes around Lexington picking up homeless people and taking them to the Catholic Action Center. This inspired me to draw the bus."
The final winner receives a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school.
To vote for Greta, CLICK HERE and select he age group (4th-5th grade) and vote for Kentucky "Kindness Bus."
One winner from each of the five age groups will be chosen and will then go on to the final round to pick the national winner.
You can vote once daily through Friday, but you can also vote from each device you have.
