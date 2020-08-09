LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested 12 people during a march through downtown Louisville on Saturday night.
LMPD says people blocked roads and surrounded vehicles that tried to avoid the protest. Police say paintballs were shot at passing vehicles and property was destroyed at 4th Street Live. Many people were eating outside when this occurred. Trash cans were also set on fire before the group moved to Jefferson Square, according to LMPD.
LMPD says of the 12 arrested, eight people face felony charges and four face misdemeanor charges.
