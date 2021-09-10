LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've made an arrest after a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood earlier this year.
The shooting took place on Wednesday, April 14, just before 3:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of Trumpet Way, not far from the intersection of Cane Run Road and South Crums Lane. Police say the victim, later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 14-year-old Darrin Thiele, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, another 14-year-old juvenile was arrested for the crime on Sept. 9. Police have not released the juvenile's identity, as juvenile records are sealed.
That teen has been charged with one count of murder, according to Smiley.
"This is very tragic, another young person suffering like this," LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said at the scene shortly after the crime. "Certainly our prayers go to the family. Just senseless things that appear to be happening, and it's just not good for our city, not good for our nation and certainly not good for the people that it affects."
Anyone with any additional information pertaining to the shooting is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
