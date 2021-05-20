LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old boy died Wednesday night after crashing a dirt bike into an SUV.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Winding Stream Drive and Winding Stream Way, near Dixie Way in Valley Station.
LMPD says the teen did not come to a complete stop at a stop sign before crashing into the SUV in an intersection. Investigators say he was thrown from the dirt bike and onto the hood of the SUV. Police say he was not wearing a helmet, and died at the hospital.
No one inside the SUV was hurt.
A neighbor we spoke with warned that young people will be out and about more now that warmer weather has arrived.
"It's sad, but it is summer and kids are going to be out on bikes and everything, and you just have to watch every which way," said Ann Keene.
Keene says the dirt bike was brand new, and the boy was visiting his best friend to try it out. Other neighbors told us they heard a woman yelling to be careful as the teens were riding it in the neighborhood.
Sgt. Ronald Fey with LMPD's traffic unit says ATVs and dirt bikes are usually not allowed on the streets, since they're typically not registered. As summer approaches and kids want to ride them, police say be careful about where you go.
"If you've got children that are riding motorcycles, dirt bikes -- any of those all terrain vehicles -- they're not experienced in driving in and around other traffic," Fey said.
LMPD says it does not expect to charge anyone.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.