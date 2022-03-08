LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 18-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in in Harrison County.
Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said officers responded to the crash on Highway 64, near Corydon Ramsey Road Northwest, around 3:30 p.m. March 4.
Police believe a black truck traveling west went "left of center for an unknown reason" and then hit a white SUV traveling east.
The driver of the SUV, Blake Schmidt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital. His or her name and condition were not known.
More information is expected to be released after police complete their investigation.
