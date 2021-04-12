Conrad-Caldwell House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An old Louisville home could be the next addition to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board will consider adding the Conrad-Caldwell House to the register.

The three-story stone mansion in Old Louisville was built in 1895. It has served as a boarding house, widow's home, museum and event space.

After the state review board's deliberation, the National Register will have 45 days to issue a final decision on its listing.

