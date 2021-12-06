LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in southern Indiana say a toddler was hospitalized with methamphetamine in her system -- and now two people, including her mother, are charged with child neglect.
According to court documents, the 2-year-old girl was brought to the emergency room at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour on June 12 with severe symptoms. Investigators say she was hallucinating, reaching for things that weren't there, and her whole body was shaking. It was eventually determined that she had methamphetamine in her system, according to court documents. She was transferred to the Critical Care Unit at IU Health North.
The same day, the child's mother, 29-year-old Mariah Newman, and 28-year-old Zachary Lett, a man who had been in her home, were given a drug screen. They both tested positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Both Newman and Lett were arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with Neglect of a Dependent. They are currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.
The current condition of the toddler is not available.
