LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people have been arrested after the body of a man was found on Manslick Road earlier this week.
Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a person down on Manslick Road near the Watterson Expressway. Officers found the body of 19-year-old Kaleb Woolen dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Police say they arrested two people on Thursday night in connection with the crime: 18-year-old Skender Fazliji and 32-year-old Elizabeth Miller.
According to arrest reports, Miller was angry with Woolen because she believed he had stolen from her, so she asked Fazliji to rob him. Police say she picked up Fazliji in her Kia Soul, and they picked up Woolen and two other friends.
Fazliji admitted to police that he pulled a gun on Woolen and demanded everything he had before shooting him in the chest, according to police.
Police say Miller and Fizliji dumped Woolen's body on Manslick Road, just north of Bluegrass Avenue.
Police arrested Miller and Fazliji on Aug. 13. Fazliji is charged with murder and first-degree robbery. Miller is charged with facilitation of murder, facilitation of first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
