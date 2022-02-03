LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people shot at a Jeffersonville pub early Thursday are expected to survive, although one suffered critical injuries, according to Police.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Pitt Stop Pub Grill in the 1500 block of East 10th Street, according to a news release. That's where officers encountered 31-year-old Keiare Reed, of Jeffersonville. Police said he had a firearm and did not cooperate with officers, blocking them from entering the business which prevented the victims from receiving aid.
Officers were eventually able to defuse the situation and detained Reed without further incident, according to police. The two victims — a 48-year-old from Marysville, Indiana, and a 30-year-old from Corydon, Indiana — were taken to the hospital.
One suffered life-threatening injuries from numerous gunshot wounds, but is expected to survive, police said. Investigators said there was a "physical altercation between Reed and a female" inside the bar that escalated before the shooting. A bystander intervened, "which led to the shooting."
Police said they obtained search warrants for other locations before Reed was charged with the following offenses: attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation, strangulation, invasion of privacy and carrying a handgun without a license.
Reed already had four outstanding warrants before his arrest.
