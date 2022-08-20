LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two early morning fires in Columbus, Indiana are under investigation.
Columbus Fire Department firefighters responded to the first fire at 1821 Newton Street at 3:58 a.m., according to a news release. On scene, officers found heavy smoke coming from the house near 18th Street.
Firefighters found "extensive fire" which they quickly extinguished. The damage to the home on Newton Street is estimated to be $95,000.
The second fire broke out at 4:03 a.m. a garage less than a half-mile away from the first fire. On scene, firefighters found a "heavily involved" garage at 903 19th Street.
The garage, which is a total loss, is estimated to be $30,000 in damages. The fire also caused damage to the vinyl siding of the home.
No one was injured in either fire.
