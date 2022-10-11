LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were taken to the hospital when a semi truck carrying empty Mountain Dew cans caught fire Tuesday morning in Anderson County, according to a report by LEX 18.
The Versailles Police Department said it happened in the eastbound lanes of the Kentucky River Bridge. Two victims were taken to UK Hospital with burns and lacerations, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said no other vehicles were involved, and the cause of the fire is still unknown. Some diesel spilled into the river, but officials said they do not believe there is any danger to residents.
LEX 18 is reporting that the truck was carrying empty Mountain Dew cans and the cans were scattered on the highway.
Part of Bluegrass Parkway was shut down Tuesday morning.
