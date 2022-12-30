NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WDRB) — Two sheriff's deputies in eastern Indiana have been injured after their vehicle struck a semi-trailer as they responded to a request for help by another police agency.
The Henry County sheriff's office SUV had the right of way about 8 p.m. Thursday at State Road 3 and Interstate 70 near New Castle when the truck pulled into the intersection, state troopers said Friday in a release.
When an Indiana State Police trooper arrived at the scene, he found a semi tractor and trailer driven by Gul Loqman of Yonkers, New York. and the Henry County Sheriff Dodge Durango driven by Deputy Christopher Hafley, 23, of Muncie, Indiana. Hafley was being trained by another deputy, Deputy Derek Bertrand, 33, of New Castle, Indiana at the time of the crash.
State police said the sheriff's SUV emergency lights and siren were activated at the time it struck the semi-trailer.
The deputies and the driver of the semi-trailer were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The truck driver was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.
