LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two organizations are working together to combat drug abuse after a needle exchange program was shut down in Indiana.
THRIVE and Holding Space are trying to bring back the needle exchange to Scott County. The program first started seven years ago when the county had the the worst drug-fueled HIV outbreak in U.S. history.
Now THRIVE and Holding Space have created a space to serve people with substance abuse problems.
"And then we also have a general practitioner that will be coming in once a week, we have a part time LCSW that's here for individual therapy and group settings," said Phil Stucky of THRIVE.
"If someone is in need of something, we will help them get that," added Kelly Hans with the Holding Space Recovery Project. "We provide Narcan and have individual test strips here as well in case somebody needs those."
A 4,000 square-foot facility will be used for drug abuse interventions and more.
