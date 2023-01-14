LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning $1.35 billion jackpot ticket came from Maine but two Indiana residents are still big winners from the Mega Millions drawing.
According to a news release, two $20,000 tickets were sold in Indiana. The tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of 2.
The tickets were purchased at:
- Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn
- Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton
The winning numbers are 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega Ball of 14.
The ticket holders can contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
