LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was involved in a serious crash Tuesday in west Louisville.
Officers were called to an intersection near 30th and Market streets about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday after an LMPD cruiser and a dark sedan collided.
In a release, an LMPD spokesperson said the officer was stopped at a stop sign and moved forward to see past a truck. That's when the front end of the cruiser was hit by a the other car.
Both the officer and the other driver were transported by ambulance to University Hospital. Both suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.
The Louisville Fire Department did help extricate the officer from the vehicle after the collision jammed the door.
