LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center is giving out more STEAM carts, two of which will go to some local elementary school students.
Jefferson County Public Schools' Middletown Elementary and Silver Creek Primary School in Clark County, Indiana, will receive one of the STEAM carts. STEAM stands for: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.
The cart comes with hands-on tools, building pieces and lessons for first through fifth grade. But the science center said it means more than that.
"The cart has amazing resources. I can talk all day about the incredible things that are in it," said Justin Magaw, with the Kentucky Science Center. "But the thing is, it's not just the stuff, it's the things the kids are learning to do along with it. You'll see collaboration, you'll see communication, you'll see problem solving. That engineering process constantly at work."
The other school to get a steam cart was Silver Creek Primary School in Clark County in southern Indiana.
