LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people died Thursday evening when a camel got loose and attacked them at a Tennessee farm.
It happened just before 5 p.m. near Shirly Farms in Obion, Tennessee, according to the Obion County Sheriff's Office. The agency said it responded to Shirley Farms after it received reports that the loose camel was attacking people. When deputies arrived, they said they found two men unconscious on the ground: 67-year-old Tommy Gunn and 42-year-old Bobby Matheny.
The camel was still on the loose.
Responders from the Obion County Sheriff's Office, the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the Ridgely Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Lake County Rescue Squad fought to render aid and move the victims out of the way. At that point, authorities said the camel attacked an Obion County Sheriff's Office vehicle and moved toward deputies who were trying to administer aid to one of the victims.
That's when officers "had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene," according to the Obion County Sheriff's Office.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.