LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff says two people died in a head-on crash Friday morning near Mauckport, Indiana.
Sheriff Nick Smith tells WDRB that the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on South 135 at Lopp Circle Road - just before the bridge into Brandenburg.
The road closed much of the morning for reconstruction of the accident scene by police. Smith says it is too early to tell whether rain played a part in the cause of the crash.
The names of the two people who died have not been released.
