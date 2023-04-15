LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are dead and a woman is in the hospital following an early Saturday morning shooting.
Louisville Metro Police said it happened on East Burnett Avenue, near South Brook Street, just before 4:30 a.m.
When officers arrived they found one man dead and took the two people shot to University Hospital. There, another man died and the woman went into surgery shortly after. Her condition hasn't been released.
The coroner hasn't identified either of the victims.
The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. It's unclear at this time the relationship, if any, between the three people, and what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
