LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Names have been released of two men who died in a crash in the westbound lands of Interstate 264 in Shively early Wednesday morning.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office publicly identified them on Friday as 31-year-old Donovan Marshall and 26-year-old Payne Muyale.
According to the Shively Police Department, the crash took place at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and involved two vehicles, driven by Marshall and Muyale.
Both men died at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Investigators have not released a cause for the crash.
