LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department says two people are dead after a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 264.
Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The drivers of both vehicles died. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.
I-264 West from Dixie Highway to Cane Run Road was shut down for several hours while crews cleared the scene. It reopened around 6 a.m.
